'For better, for worse' – Fella Makafui says after Medikal's bail

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Actress and wife of Medikal, Fella Makafui has shared a new post on Twitter that underlines her huge sigh of relief after her husband was released from remand on October 28, 2021.



Medikal was remanded in prison custody for five days by an Accra Circuit court on Friday, October 22 after he was charged with an unlawful display of arms and ammunition.



His wife, Fella Makafui as expected, played a crucial role to secure Medikal’s bail.



Fella Makafui was praised for pulling the strings and being a backbone to her husband all through his remand in police custody.



This is because she is mostly captured on social media at every court hearing embarking on several errands to put things in place.



But Fella who seems elated that her husband has finally been released from remand has taken to social media to re-affirm her love for her husband.





"FOR BETTER FOR WORSE !! 4LYF," She wrote.





