For God’s sake, the artiste is not a promoter – Stonebwoy on event promotion

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Event organisers entreated to promote their events



George Quaye highlights importance of contracts in event promotion



Event organisers asked not to blame artistes for low patronage



Stonebwoy has indicated that artistes are not to blame should events they have been billed for record low patronage.



The Reggae/Dancehall musician, according to Graphic Show, is of the view that artistes, by sharing promotional content on their respective social media platforms is an affirmation that they are on board. That action, he argued, cannot be categorized as publicity because “The artiste, for God’s sake, is not a promoter. He or she is a performer, not a promoter.”



According to the musician, event organisers are supposed to handle the promotion of events instead of expecting artistes to do so.



“Promoting and marketing are very separate parts of the event. Posting on social media platforms cannot be referred to entirely as promotion but endorsement to assure patrons that it’s genuine. That’s where it ends and that’s how far the artiste can go,” he noted.



Meanwhile, George Quaye, the Chief Executive Officer of an events company, Image Bureau, has urged his colleagues to state in detail what they require from artistes whose services they engage.



According to the event organizer, some requirements, including availability for media interviews aimed at promoting the event, are not stipulated in contracts. The decision to not do the needful, he said, affects how these events are publicized.



“They fail to tell the artistes who feature on their shows what they expect from them”, he told Graphic Showbiz. “Some event organisers think the artistes should promote the events they bill them on based on the relationship they have with them. I mean they want them to do such things on a pure friendship basis. It’s supposed to be part of the contract you sign with the artistes.”



“The artistes are supposed to avail themselves for interviews and promote the event through their social media accounts. They must also do videos and photoshoots etc. and all these are supposed to be spelt out in the contracts.



“This is not supposed to be a word of mouth from the event organisers to the artistes to promote the event; state it in the contract. Event organisers should stop pleading with artistes to promote their events for them for free,” George Quaye added.