Football politics has broken the Black Stars – Stonebwoy

After an abysmal showing at the 2021 edition of the AFCON tournament, the Ghana Black Stars are set to return home following their exit from the tournament.



The Black Stars lost their opening Group C match against North African side Morocco by a goal to nil, drew a 1-1 draw with Gabon and lost 3-2 to Comoros in its last fixture – the worse performance of the team at the nations cup since 2006.



Reacting to the development on his official Twitter handle, Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy lamented the level of political infiltration in the team.



He wrote, “how I miss those days when a #blackstars win will make the country jubilate all night. People will release things falaaa! Town sweet, cars toothing horns, flags flying high etc. Well done players, I'm sure the football POLITICS is what has broken the team down to this level”.



The Black Stars were booted out of the 2021 edition of the AFCON tournament after suffering a humiliating defeat to debutants in the competition, Comoros.



In its final Group C game against the Islanders, the senior national team went down by a goal from Comoros captain El Fardou Ben Nabouhane after just four minutes into the game.



Things went from bad to worse after Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew was sent off in the 25th minute after he stuck his leg out in an attempt to win a 50-50 ball against the goalkeeper of Comoros inside the penalty box.



Comoros doubled their lead in the 62nd minutes through Ahmed Mogni – a score that shattered hopes of many Ghanaian football lovers of a possible comeback.



However, the Black Stars mounted a strong-spirited effort in its bid to stage a comeback.



The efforts of the team were rewarded after substitute, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom headed home a consolation goal from a Daniel Kofi Kyereh corner kick.



The Black Stars continued in their spirited and eventually equalized through defender Alexander Djiku who tapped in from a cross.



With minutes to end the game, Comoros ended Ghana’s hopes of a comeback when Ahmed Mogni scored his second in the game to make it 3-2 for the Islanders.



It was the first time in 15 years Ghana exited the AFCON in the Group stages since 2006.





