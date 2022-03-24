Focus on making positive impact in the lives of people – Nana Adwoa advises gospel musicians

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 March 2022

Source: purefmonline.com

Sensational Gospel musician, Nana Adwoa Nimoh, known in the music industry as Nana Adwoa has advised colleague musicians to do away with what she termed as materialism in the industry and focus on making an impact in the lives of people.



According to her, Gospel music must win souls for God and not just entertain. Many she said sing ‘only to trend.'



“The music we do is meant to convert a lot of people to Christ. Our songs and their accompanying lyrics must impact lives. We shouldn’t be in a hurry to trend and or quickly make money. Those are material things that will certainly come. Bible says to seek first the kingdom of God and all other things shall be added unto you. With an emphasis on all other things but unfortunately, that is the situation we find ourselves in with some of our Gospel musicians,” She told Purefmonline in an exclusive interview.



The ‘Ereba'(It’s coming) hitmaker said musicians should understand that they are different from the secular artistes, which should encourage them to channel all their energies into evangelism.



“The message in our gospel songs lately is not encouraging. Inasmuch as the world is evolving, with the influx of new technologies each day, I’ll entreat us to exercise decorum in our dealings. I will use the opportunity to tell my fellow musicians to be up and doing,” she added.



The United States Based Ghanaian songstress disclosed that her new single is inspired by her personal life situations and many testimonies.



”My unfailing hope in God and the fact that he has never failed me is the inspiration behind this song. Throughout my life, I’m focused on things that impact the lives of people in society, and I’m of the conviction that this song will bring testimonies to the hopeless and broken.”



