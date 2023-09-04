Focus on Highlife and Gh Drill, Afrobeats has become expensive – Expert advises Ghanaian talents

Entertainment of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: yfmghana.com

Twumasi Donkor, a renowned Ghanaian music expert and the founder of Spark Magazine, has acknowledged the challenges faced by emerging Ghanaian artistes in the current music industry landscape.





In a recent tweet, Twumasi suggested that Afrobeats, as a genre, has become financially burdensome for the average Ghanaian artiste.



He has advised up-and-coming talents to shift their focus towards Highlife and GH Drill as more viable avenues for success.



“Afrobeats as a genre has become very expensive for the average Artist. That’s why it’s a bad strategy for Ghanaian emerging Artists to focus on it. We can focus on highlife, GH Drill and chart a new path to the global stage,” he tweeted.



With the music industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, Twumasi’s perspective sheds light on the financial realities that many emerging artistes face when attempting to break into the global music scene.



According to his tweet, the high costs associated with producing and promoting Afrobeats music can be prohibitive for artists who are still building their careers.



Highlife, a genre deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture and GH Drill, a subgenre of hip-hop known for its unique Ghanaian flavour, offer artistes a distinctive platform to showcase their talents without the exorbitant financial demands often associated with Afrobeats production and marketing.



Twumasi’s advice implies that artistes who embrace these genres may find it more accessible to gain recognition both locally and internationally.



His call to prioritize Highlife and GH Drill is not only a financial recommendation but also a celebration of Ghana’s rich musical heritage. By promoting these genres, emerging artistes can contribute to the preservation and evolution of Ghanaian music while carving out their unique path to global acclaim.



