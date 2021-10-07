Flying business class is normal for me, I have money – Ellen White

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress, Ellen Kyei White, recently marked her birthday in France.



In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix following her return, Ellen, who flew business class, sees it as normal.



The beautiful actress stated that she can afford business class through the grace of God.



She adds that after working hard, one needs to spend his or her money before death. Once there is life, Ellen White stated that she has to enjoy what she has worked for.



"If someone is able to put food on the table...it’s by God grace," she said.



Watch the full interview below:







