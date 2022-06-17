You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 17Article 1563329

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

mynewsgh.com

Flowking Stone is the hardest rapper I’ve ever met – Yaa Pono

Flowking Stone, Rapper Flowking Stone, Rapper

Up-Town Energy boss Yaa Pono known in real life as Solomon Adu Antwi has described colleague musician Flowking Stone as the hardest rapper and someone who cares for others.

“He is one of the hardest rappers I have ever met in my life, I swear. Rappers in Ghana have rap in their mouths. Anytime I meet Flowking Stone, you can feel the Hip pop vibe”, Yaa Pono described in an interview with Pure FM Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He went further to hail the “Go Low” hitmaker saying he has been too good to himself (Pono Biom) and his family.

“I would like to thank Flowking so much. You wouldn’t travel to meet a rapper to receive you so well. I would say that he took care of me in London just like a big brother. Big thanks,” Yaa Pono showed massive appreciation.

