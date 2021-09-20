Florence Obinim’s public performance at 2021 Women in Worship after long break

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician, Florence Obinim, delivered a spirit-filled performance when she took to stage at the Women in Worship 2021.



This will be her first performance in a long while.



Florence received loud applause from her fans and audience who had trooped to the UPSA Auditorium on Sunday, September 19, to witness their celebrated gospel musician perform at the musical concert.



The singer dazzled in an African print dress custom made to fit her body. She took the audience down memory lane as she formed her hit singles including, "Osoro ne Mefie" and "Kristo Reba."



Florence was also joined by Nigerian singer, Princess Ifeoma on stage where they performed their song titled "God Never Fails."



The singer who is married to popular preacher, Reverend Daniel Obinim, took a break from the music scene when she relocated to Spain.



