Flex the Father and Sirge share new song ‘Brickleberry’

Entertainment of Monday, 27 September 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Steadily capturing the hearts of Accra’s youth with his inspiring and uplifting messages, promising rap icon Flex The Father is one to look out for. Known for his charisma and high energy for igniting his audiences by drawing on themes of diversity and suppressing mediocrity, Flex is “The Change” coming to the rap scene in Ghana and he came with guns blazing.



From chalking up notable features with rising talents such as Kwame Yesu, Juma Mufasa, McRay, and more, while shutting down open mic events with the audience chanting his lyrics and asking for more. Initially entering the music scene under the name Jeff Ottis, Flex captured the hearts of many. He says he is blessed and is ready to do more to ensure that.



Joined by his abettor, Sirge, the BBNG duo are coming for your favorites and they are afraid to go all out. On “Brickleberry”, Flex The Father calls on all rappers to be on guard and be ready to prove their worth. He begins his verse with “Don’t talk when your sound is banging/These men fret cos they know they wack and they know we coming”, your favorites better watch out because Flex is coming to change things.



Speaking about the new single, Flex The Father shares:



“Brickleberry is a message from me & my partner Sirge to these rappers that nobody’s really touching us in this. It’s two young kings talking about their self-worth & it might boost yours too.”



“Brickleberry” by Flex The Father and Sirge is produced by The Ganyo, mixed, and mastered by Beauvallis.



