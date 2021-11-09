'Flew with the birds' - KiDi goes skydiving

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

• KiDi has gone sky diving



• Fans have commended him for the bold step



• The singer is on vacation in Dubai





Singer KiDi can finally cross out skydiving from his bucket list, after fulfilling it.



Dennis Nana Dwamena, well known by his stage name as KiDi, shared a video of his adventure with his almost 2 million fans on Instagram.



The clip which has received tons of comments had some key personalities like Berla Mundi, Adina and Prince of Buk Bak fame hailing him for the bold step.



"Whew! Just flew with the birds. Up next, SPACE," he captured the 48 seconds video.



Television presenter, Berla Mundi wrote: "OMG!!! I wanna do this but I’m too scared!!!! Gosh, you are bold. I probably would have been screaming the entire time. And my wig would have fallen off too."



Also, Prince Buk Bak commented: "Now wey you turn Superman de3 unless we visit you for space. Alla say super sugar charley but this one de3 like man go need diapers."



KiDi is currently on a vacation in Dubai.





Watch the video below:



