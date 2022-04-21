You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 21Article 1520783

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Flaunt your sexy body, life is short – Sefa to ladies

Ghanaian female singer, Sefa play videoGhanaian female singer, Sefa

Sefa pokes Ghanaians for criticizing her ‘hot body

Sefa’s raunchy photos sparks discussion online

Sefa’s new hot body sparks liposuction rumours

Black Avenue Records singer, Sefa, has urged ladies with curvy bodies not to hesitate from flaunting them the least chance they get.

Sefa made these statements while stressing that she has had enough of negative comments relating to her ‘steaming hot’ photos online.

It is no secret that the ‘E-Choke’ singer constantly floods the timelines of fans with all sorts of raunchy photos at any given time.

She recently released half-naked photos of her almost perfect body silhouette on social media and this became topical for a while.

But opening up on how she is mostly trolled online for exposing her body curves which many people have termed as sexually suggestive, Sefa in an interview with Abeiku Santana said;

“For the curves, if it's there, you have to show it. Life is short so if you have it, flaunt it. Those who cannot accept it can leave the internet.”

She added, that people who usually spark discussions about her body on the internet space usually have little or nothing to talk about.

“We don’t give people many things to talk about so they feed on the little they can get.”

Watch the video below:



