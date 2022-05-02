You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 02Article 1528643

Entertainment of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#FixTheSickMortuaries: Ghanaian celebrities react with shock

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Some Ghanaian celebrities have responded to the ‘chilling’ mortuary report on Twitter play videoSome Ghanaian celebrities have responded to the ‘chilling’ mortuary report on Twitter

Celebrities respond to ‘chilling’ mortuary report on Twitter

Ghanaian celebrities advocate for better systems at state mortuaries

The sickening nature of state mortuaries in Ghana exposed

Some Ghanaian celebrities have cringed at the hideous sight of the mortuary at the state’s biggest health facility, the Korle-bu Teaching hospital, in a video making rounds on social media.

After chancing on a well-detailed report by GHOne’s Godwin Asediba which clearly exposed the ills of the state’s mortuary, these celebrities have joined the #FixTheSickMortuaries trend on Twitter.

Aside from the lack of infrastructure which has led to bodies being piled up on each other, mortuary attendants have been exposed to all kinds of health hazards associated with their job.

In the viral report, bodies were spotted being left to decay on the floor and the improper drainage system in the facility was an eyesore.

These and many awful scenes were captured in the 8-minutes long documentary which has seemingly sent ‘chills down the spine’ of netizens on social media including celebrities.

The likes of Stonebwoy, Mzvee, Sarkodie, Nina Richie and others have reacted to the said video.

Asides being touched, these celebrities are also advocating for the country’s mortuary system to be given the needed attention with immediate effect.

They have also called on the appropriate authorities to fix the poor working conditions of the mortuary attendants which includes their meagre salaries.

Read the reactions from celebrities below:











Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment