FixTheSickMortuaries: Ghanaian celebrities react with shock

Celebrities respond to ‘chilling’ mortuary report on Twitter



Ghanaian celebrities advocate for better systems at state mortuaries



The sickening nature of state mortuaries in Ghana exposed



Some Ghanaian celebrities have cringed at the hideous sight of the mortuary at the state’s biggest health facility, the Korle-bu Teaching hospital, in a video making rounds on social media.



After chancing on a well-detailed report by GHOne’s Godwin Asediba which clearly exposed the ills of the state’s mortuary, these celebrities have joined the #FixTheSickMortuaries trend on Twitter.



Aside from the lack of infrastructure which has led to bodies being piled up on each other, mortuary attendants have been exposed to all kinds of health hazards associated with their job.



In the viral report, bodies were spotted being left to decay on the floor and the improper drainage system in the facility was an eyesore.



These and many awful scenes were captured in the 8-minutes long documentary which has seemingly sent ‘chills down the spine’ of netizens on social media including celebrities.



The likes of Stonebwoy, Mzvee, Sarkodie, Nina Richie and others have reacted to the said video.



Asides being touched, these celebrities are also advocating for the country’s mortuary system to be given the needed attention with immediate effect.



They have also called on the appropriate authorities to fix the poor working conditions of the mortuary attendants which includes their meagre salaries.



in Life we only live and die.

therefore those who Set out their lives labouring to take care of our coming and going Must be well taken Care of..

Please check this out!

.@NAkufoAddo .@mohgovgh#HAPPYLABOURDAY2022https://t.co/bJLETRXZDH — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) May 1, 2022