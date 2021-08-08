FixTheCountryDemo: I was so excited many celebs did not show up – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Ghanaian musician and radio presenter, Blakk Rasta, has said he was so excited many celebrities did not show up for the #FixTheCoutry demo.



He made this statement on Citi TV’s The Chat program hosted by AJ Sarpong which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



According to him, it was like Michael Jackson coming to Ghana for the first time when he got to demo grounds.



The Zylofon FM presenter stated that he was overwhelmed with joy looking at how people gravitated towards him.



Looking at his utterances in the past, he didn’t expect many people to show him that love.



He also described Ghanaian celebrities as Andrew liver salt.



Blakk Rasta explained that celebrities in the country are not revolutionists.



He added that most of them rush to make comments about breaking news—but they do not have the engine to continue.



