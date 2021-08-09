FixTheCountry demonstration a fight against mediocrity - KSM

Entertainment of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-Winning Satirist Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) believes last week’s #FixTheCountry demonstration drummed home the need to end mediocre leadership in Ghana.



Several Ghanaian youths from diverse backgrounds hit the streets of Accra to inform the country's leaders to get the system fixed to make life a little more comfortable for them.



The youth exposed the ills in the country’s system that have made life easy for a section while others have had to suffer.



Reacting to the move by the country’s youth, Kwaku Sintim-Misa who has always complained about the country and its retrogression indicated that he was overwhelmed by the outpour of Ghanaian youth.



KSM said he never thought the youth of Ghana could not come together as a unit to fight the ills in the system in his lifetime but the #fixthecountry demonstration has given him hope that the youth will change things in the country.



“The main thing that touched me is that at almost 65 this is the first time I’ve seen a massive demonstration that I didn’t see one party flag or one party colour. I saw Ghana first and that my son, that was such a heartwarming experience for me to see the youth out there in their massive numbers and the focus was Ghana first.



That was when I realized that maybe there’s still hope. Okatakyie trust me I’ve ruled it out that in my lifetime I will not see the Ghana that I wanted to see.



Maybe I won’t see it in my life but now I have the hope that it will happen. When I saw the youth out there and your focus, everything you are saying about #fixthecountry boils down to one thing, Ghana is too mediocre. Let’s raise the standards,” he said in an interview.