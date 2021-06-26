FixTheCountry: We weren’t told why we were arrested - Efia Odo

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

After being arrested together with some people believed to be #FixTheCountry protesters, Efia Odo has indicated that although they weren't tortured at the police station, the officers did not state the reasons for their arrest.



The actress who was arrested after protesting in front of the Accra High Court on June 25, 2021, disclosed that she and the other supporters were astonished when they were thrown behind bars.



Asked whether that particular act by the police will in anyway inhibit them from further protesting Efia Odo, said "We were only trying to fix the country and what they just did would not deter us. We have been gingered to do more. Although they did not tell us the reason for the arrest, we have been granted bail."





Watch video below:



