FixTheCountry: The ‘he goat’ who knelt, aimed at the crowd should bow in shame – Captain Planet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

• Captain Planet has condemned the soldiers who shot into the crowd of #FixTheCountry protestors in Ejura



• This particular move by the soldiers left two people dead and four others injured



• According to Captain Planet, the protesters did not deserve such treatment from the soldiers



Captain Planet of '4x4' fame has wondered why soldiers who are made to protect citizens would rather harm them.



Sharing his opinion following the death of some #FixTheCountry protesters, the Ghanaian rapper said other means could have been adopted to disperse the crown instead of shooting right into them which resulted in the loss of lives and serious injuries.



He called out one particular soldier for kneeling down to properly aim into the crowd of protestors.



To him, his ‘Rambo style’ of attacking the crowd meant he was shooting to kill.



Sharing a viral picture of that particular soldier in action, Captain Planet took to Twitter on June 30 2021, and wrote;



“See this foolish he-goat on target to snipe somebody’s son protesting for the right things to be done,”



Some angry youth who hit the street to demand justice for the murder of their brother, late Kaaka Ibrahim Mohammed was met by the military and the police.



According to reports, the military started shooting into the sky but at some point when the protesters persisted, they started shooting into the crowd.



This act left two people dead and four others injured. The situation has since gotten Ghanaians across the country reacting to the happenings in Ejura.



