FixTheCountry: Stonebwoy releases song to condemn Ejura killings

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Stonebwoy has intensified his #FixTheCountry agenda



•As part of the campaign, he has released a song to condemn police brutality and other hardships Ghana has been plagued with



• He has bemoaned the poor leadership of African leaders



In a bid to add his voice to the ongoing #FixTheCountry protest and also to condemn the murder of two protestors in Ejura, dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has released a song titled ‘Outside’.



In the song, Stonebwoy has called on leaders to step up their game so as to make the county a better place to live in.



Parts of the song also captured Stonebwoy encouraging the youth not to relent in protesting for African leaders to fix the country.



“Come on make we March, come on make we step up in the streets an light our torches. Africa how far? Nothing is happening just poverty and SARS. We step on the streets them dey shoot from far. The government don’t give a fuck about us. It has never been about us," the lyrics of the song said.



It can be recalled that Stonebwoy prior to the release of this particular song took to social media to vent about the killing of some Ejura residents by security personnel while protesting the murder of a social activist, Kaaka Mohamed.



“Kaaka didn’t have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator. His brethren in Ejura didn’t have to be attacked,” he earlier wrote.



