FixTheCountry: Shatta wale incurs the wrath of fans over ‘insensitive posts’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The dancehall artiste has been under attack for posting comments that do not support the #FixTheCountry agenda



• Shatta Wale in series of posts have blamed Ghanaians for the hardships the country



• According to him, the protestors wouldn’t have died if they had stayed in their homes





Shatta Wale is not finding it easy with social media users who have labeled him insensitive for some comments he made in reaction to the killing of some protesters at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



Obviously irritated by his rants, these individuals have lambasted Shatta for taking sides with the government, especially at a time when many are grieving over the hardships in the country.



What’s more, they have labeled him insensitive for not commiserating with Ghanaians over the murder of a FixTheCountry protester and two others who demonstrating over his the death of the campaigner.



To some social media users, Shatta Wale's failure to join his colleagues who are speaking out against recent happenings in the country is a validation of the 'inconsistent and confused' tag imposed on him by Arnold Asamoah Baidoo



Scores of celebrities have taken to social media to express their disappointment in government for sitting aloof while the country is being plagued with crises including the gruesome murder of the FixTheCountry protesters, but it appears the dancehall artiste thinks otherwise.



To him, the government should not be blamed for such things adding that, the protestors caused their own death out of sheer stubbornness.



“Let us not disappoint our parents, boyfriends and girlfriends just to go and fight someone’s fight and go to prison. We don’t want war in Ghana. The hashtag should be #Youcandobetter not #Fixthecountry. Cuz if they start fixing from Paga same people go complain. The bitterness in your heart won’t get you anywhere, it will distract your good things in life. You can fight but you might die and won’t win anything. Are you ready to die young? You have the strength and mind. Start winning for yourself now. When you wanted to demonstrate, the people said no, now look. I fixed myself into the music industry by buying a sound card and a laptop to play konko beat and my konko beat gave me the platform i have today. What konko ting have you done !! or your eye open too much abi. Think,” he wrote on Facebook



The Shatta Movement boss also asked citizens to desist from the unnecessary complaints and not rely on government to solve every kind of need.



“Educated fools and disappointed graduates saying #FixTheCountry. Fix yourselves cheap thinkers. Boys and girl dey online dey make am. You dey there dey concentrate on politicians. Go listen to Bob Marley and Lucky Dube. If you say the president is not working, you know the road to his house. Everyday Akufo-Addo, Mahama. You have just told yourself someone needs to feed you before you move on in life,” he stated



His comments have since incurred the wrath of the ‘already agitated’ citizens who have swamped his Facebook account with insults and threats.





























