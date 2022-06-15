Fix the 'mosquito infested' National Theatre - Fiifi Coleman charges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Fiifi Coleman fumes over poor services at the National Theatre



Actor says state does not take care of entertainment centres



Why Fiifi Coleman is not in favour of building new theatres



Actor and filmmaker, Fiifi Coleman, has charged authorities to properly manage the National Theatre which is now in a bad state and also lack the basic equipment needed for a successful organization of shows.



The actor has opined that resources should be pumped into bringing it to international standard instead of focusing on the construction of new theatres.



Fiifi, an award-winning actor known for organizing stage plays in the country has lamented the challenges he faces each time he rents the space adding that his team ends up spending thousands of cedis in securing pieces of equipment and services which are supposed to be readily available at the National Theatre.



When last he organized his stage play “Caution! Women at Work” at the venue, Fiifi claims he had to personally buy insecticide spray to clear all the mosquitoes that had taken over the main auditorium.



“When I did my last play, I bought mosquito repellent myself to spray the entire building before the guests could come in because it was just unbearable; and it’s coming out of my pocket.



"It is so pathetic that the National Theatre has me providing my own talk-back. It is one of the least things you can even expect from the National Theater...you will rent your own light to do a production. Your own sound, it cost me almost GH¢7,000 to get sound during my last play at the National Theater," he fumed.



The 30-year-old edifice located in the country's capital has been a preferred venue for hosting both public and private events, however, some patrons continue to lament the poor services.