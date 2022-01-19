Five pictures of Amy Newman looking her best without makeup

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amy Newman turns a new leaf



Amy Newman discloses God is taking her through a process



Amy Newman reveals God is dealing with her on a different level



For years, veteran Gospel musician, Amy Newman, has been regarded as one of the most fashionable women in the gospel industry.



Quite recently the 61-year-old gospel artiste in her recent post has ditched wearing flattering clothes and makeup.



However, while she may have won many admirers in the music industry, she has done away with fashionable clothes and makeup and has advocated for gospel artistes to focus on their ministry and not their appearance.



The mother of eight in an interview with Graphic Showbiz revealed God was taking her through some training and she has come to know what she wasn’t doing right.



“God is dealing with me on a different level now and I have come to know my mistakes which I’ve started correcting. As you can see, this is not the Amy Newman you would have seen some years ago or even last year but that is all in the past now.



“As we worship God and build our relationship with Him on deeper levels, He reveals so many things to us through the Holy Spirit and I got to know of my mistakes as He took me through the process,” she said.



















