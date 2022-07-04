Five of the best TV shows to watch this July

Entertainment of Monday, 4 July 2022

July, for many, is a month full of anxiety and stress. This is so because this month marks the first month of the second half of every year.



For many, it is a period to achieve all that was achieved in the first half of the year.



To others, it is a month to work harder to set a standard and pace for the remaining months of the year.



The truth is, regardless of the category you find yourself in, for purposes of good health and personal wellbeing, one must make time to relax.



The following are some of the best television shows to make you relax and have fun in the month of July.



Peaky Blinders



Peaky Blinders is a Netflix original. The series is about a vicious gang family that began after the Second World War and established their dominance in Birmingham, England.



The family, known as Peaky Blinders, is led by a dangerous man, a Sergeant Major from the War of the Somme, Tommy Shelby.



With Tommy Shelby as its head, the Peaky Blinders set out to conquer the entire England and Ireland, starting from their home town, Birmingham.



For Life



Aaron Wallace, played by Nicholas Pinnock, learns the legal system and how to represent other prisoners while fighting for his own rights after being given a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit.





Monster



Lead actor, Steve Harmon, was an honour student whose world came crashing down after he found himself in the company of some area thugs. He was charged with felony murder in a case he had no idea about.



He soon faces a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison. Watch this engaging and thrilling drama on Netflix.



You don't know me



‘You don’t know me’ is the story of a young man from South London who is standing trial for murder. Regardless of the undeniable evidence against him, the youngster decides to defend himself without professional lawyers.

In court, he swears he is innocent and almost makes everyone believe that. Check out the full story on Netflix.



Man vs Bee



This series is a comedy classic from the legendary Rowan Atkinson, popularly known as Mr. Bean. In the series, Rowan plays the role of a homeless man looking for work.

Unfortunately, he was mistaken by a businesswoman for her new house sitter. He manages to turn the house upside down while he tries to kill a very mischievous bee.







