Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Five Ghanaian female celebrities who set fashionable trends each week

Zynnell Zuh leaves social media fans stunned

Sandra Ankobiah showcases her designer items

Benedicta flaunts hips in fashionable dress

Although there are tons of Ghanaian celebrities who set tremendous fashion trends, there are others that top the list.

As each week passes by, these ‘trendsetting celebrities’ have consistently turned heads on social media and they do so effortlessly.

From making bold fashion statements in ‘everyday photoshoots’ to stunning at red carpet events, these celebrities rock clothes, bags, shoes and other accessories in an incredible manner.

There isn’t a week that goes by without them blessing the timelines of fans with breathtaking photos.

Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who consistently stun on social media every week:

Zynnell Zuh



Selly Galley



Nana Akua Addo



Sandra Ankobiah



Jackie Appiah



Benedicta Gafah



Salma Munin



Serwaa Amihere



Berla Mundi



Joycelyn Dumas



Yvonne Nelson

