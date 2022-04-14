Five Ghanaian female celebrities who set fashionable trends each week

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Zynnell Zuh leaves social media fans stunned



Sandra Ankobiah showcases her designer items



Benedicta flaunts hips in fashionable dress



Although there are tons of Ghanaian celebrities who set tremendous fashion trends, there are others that top the list.



As each week passes by, these ‘trendsetting celebrities’ have consistently turned heads on social media and they do so effortlessly.



From making bold fashion statements in ‘everyday photoshoots’ to stunning at red carpet events, these celebrities rock clothes, bags, shoes and other accessories in an incredible manner.



There isn’t a week that goes by without them blessing the timelines of fans with breathtaking photos.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who consistently stun on social media every week:



Zynnell Zuh







Selly Galley







Nana Akua Addo







Sandra Ankobiah







Jackie Appiah







Benedicta Gafah







Salma Munin







Serwaa Amihere







Berla Mundi







Joycelyn Dumas







Yvonne Nelson



