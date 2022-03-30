Five Ghanaian celebrities unhappy with E-Levy bill passage

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

The massive brawl that broke out in December 2021 following a dispute over the proposed Electronic Transfer Levy also known as the E-Levy has finally been passed.



Fast forward to March 29, 2022, the Minority in Parliament, when deliberations for the E-Levy to be passed, staged a walkout right before the question was put before the house to pass the second reading.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.



The decision has moved a majority of Ghanaians and celebrities to react.



In a submission made by Nikki Samonas, she said “With the E-Levy passed, how will we Celebrate Ghana's football win against Nigeria. You will be laughing tears of sadness.”





with the E-Levy passed, how will we Celebrate Gh football win against Nigeria. You will be laughing tears of sadness — Nikki Samonas (@Nikkisamonas) March 29, 2022

God lead our leaders! Let their works with this E-levy reflect in the lives of Ghanaians! Let them help Ghana with the money. — Comedianwaris (@ComedianWaris) March 29, 2022

I'll protect the public purse.



Y3ti Sika so, nso 3kom di y3n.



It's wrong to tax momo.



We have the men.



I will not let the people of Ghana down.



I am in a great hurry to deal with the problems we face as a country.



I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch. — DKB GHANA (@dkbghana) March 29, 2022

Them take do minority — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 29, 2022

If NDC MPS had stayed, you people would have said they were part of the people who passed e-levy! The government Re-introduced the bill under the certificate of urgency which meant no quorum needed so NDC MP’s presence would have been useless.#NewsNight #ELevy — B. by Sekumba (@Bridget_Otoo) March 29, 2022