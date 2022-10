Entertainment of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer Davido has taken to his social media page to share a photo of himself at church.



In the post, he stated that this would be the first time he attended church in three years.



The photo he shared had the image of his baby mama, Chioma's hand.



Davido captioned it; "First time in church in 3 years ... God is good."



See the post below: