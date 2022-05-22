First photos from actor LilWin's marriage to Maame Serwaa

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin celebrates new wife



Popular actor remarries six years after divorce



Fans congratulate LilWin



Actor Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin has wedded the mother of his twin boys, Maame Serwaa, in a colourful customary marriage.



The Kumawood actor and businessman on Saturday, May 21, shared first photos and videos from his private wedding that had in attendance close friends and family.



The newly wedded adorned in rich kente had broad smiles on their faces. The bride was spotted in a fully beaded gown for her traditional marriage.



In other photos, LilWin and his groomsmen who rocked a blue kaftan were posed for the cameras alongside some close friends.



Several fans and well-wishers have sent congratulatory messages to the award-winning Ghanaian actor on the occasion of his union.



In a special message to Serwaa, the actor wrote: "Where there is love there is life. I was called greedy, selfish, impatient and which made me felt little insecure. I can make mistakes, I can be out of control and at times hard to handle. But you proved to handle me and my boys at our worst, and you have assure me that you don’t deserve me at my best. Adom Nyame Nhyira wo ….. Maame Serwaa ….. My time is up #wezzyempire."



Check out the photos below:





















































