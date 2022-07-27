First photos from Tracey Boakye's bachelorette party

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Ahead of Tracey Boakye's much-awaited wedding, her bridesmaids and friends organized an intimate bachelorette party for the bride-to-be, whose union came as a surprise to many.



The actress and producer could not hide her excitement at the July 26, 2022 party that came as a warm-up towards her big day.



The wedding dubbed #Francey22 will take place in Kumasi and already friends of the actress have disclosed that they will leave no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring that Tracey's marriage to her heartthrob trends across all social media platforms.



On the morning of July 27, the incoming bride published some scenes from her bachelorette party on her official Instagram page and also announced the vendors that are on board for her wedding.



Ghana's favourite musicians including Kwabena Kwabena, Becca and Ohemaa Mercy have been billed to perform at the actress's wedding.



