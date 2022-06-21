Finding my identity was my biggest challenge – Nabeyin narrates

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Ghanaian US-born music producer, Edgar Panford, known as Nabeyin has shared one of his biggest challenges as a music producer.



Nabeyin who has been in Ghana for the past week made an appearance on the #YoungNGettinIt segment of the ‘Weekend Rush’ show with Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM.



During the interview, he revealed that finding his identity was his biggest challenge when he had to switch from athletics to being a full-time music producer.





“One of my biggest challenges was trying to figure out my identity as an individual. I was a track athlete and switching to music was a bit of a struggle, trying to adjust to becoming a full-on producer as opposed to being a track athlete that does music”, he said.



Nabeyin further revealed that he was a track athlete who was about to go professional and compete in Olympic events but tore his meniscus which ended his track career.



“I was a track athlete and I was supposed to go professional after school and end up competing for Ghana but I ended up tearing my meniscus and the National track meet and that was pretty much like the end of my track career”, he explained.



Nabeyin is currently one of the most sought-after hip-hop music producers in the United States and across the globe. He has worked and produced songs for some of the top hip-hop acts in the United States including multiple Grammy award winners Lil Nas X, Drake, and Kanye West. He recently worked with Kanye West and produced his 13th song ‘Heaven and Hell’ on his DONDA album released in 2021.