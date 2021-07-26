Find out here how to make your long-distance relationships work

LifeStyle of Monday, 26 July 2021

Relationship coach, Kofi Abrokwa has shared some ways couples in long-distance relationships can spice up their love life to make their relationships work.



He explained a long-distance relationship as “a romantic relationship of which both partners who are romantically tied are away from each other for a while”.



Stating communication as one of the ways to make long-distance relationships work, he told Nana Yaw Odame on e.TV Ghana’s Men’s Lounge, “Communication is not only good for long-distance relationships, but it’s also good for close distance relationships and even personal relationships just that, with long-distance relationships, the communication has to be more and open.”



He disclosed that the reason why most long-distance relationships fail is that the couples fail to put in the effort to make it succeed.



He emphasized that, for all relationships to work out partners should be able to communicate to each other about everything because “it creates a good bond amongst the couple and it brings trust amongst them as well”.



Kofi cited an example saying, “There are so many ways of killing a cat, one thing worrying us is that we’re fixated which makes us look at single ways of doing stuff so we don’t open up”.



He highlighted that, a man should be able to send his woman sexual text messages especially when she’s away as it is definitely a sure way of keeping relationships and more especially long-distance relationships going.



He believes that doing this builds the chemistry between both of them and the moment she reads the messages, “it builds the sexual tension which will keep her thinking about you”.



Kofi also expressed that, there are also so many ways men can be satisfying their woman sexually when in a long-distance relationship through video calls, sexual text messages and many others provided, “they will not blackmail you with it if the relationship fails”.



He advised men and women to find ways of communicating with their partners and also other ways to please and satisfy their sexual needs in order to make their love lives and long-distance relationships work.