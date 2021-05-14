'Find a balance in life' - MzVee shares experience with depression

Entertainment of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: 3 News

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, well known in Showbiz as MzVee, has opened up on her inspiration for the new song ‘Vanity ‘ that awakens a person to live.



MzVee made this revelation in an exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on the Showbiz segment of the New Day morning show. She said that her new tune connects her to her experience with depression and has realized how important to balance your life.



“One of the things that led me to depression was because I was chasing this work so much and everything that was so physical I forgot what mattered. I alienated from my family for seven years, and I forgot what was important. And that can make you have a downward spiral. You need to find a balance. Else, you will be swept off your feet.” she said



The latest release of her Invincible Album featured Kelvynbwoy and titled Vanity and produced by Samsney. MzVee has described her feature with Kelvynbwoy as Amazing.



The Afro Pop and dancehall singer appreciated the writing skills of Kelvynbwoy and such loved working with him on her new song.



“Kelvynbwoy is very talented. I do not understand how he does it, but he is very skilled at writing and his melodies and music," she stated.



MzVee, who is currently with her management, added that she has found herself. And that proves her versatility now. She concluded that her Latest albums have great songs showing different sides and entreated all fans to support her on all social media.