Financial Management at home: Signs you are being wasteful at home

LifeStyle of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Mrs. Linda Mante, a Counsellor and Managing Director of LM Total Wears, has spoken on the issue of resource wastage in the home and how that is a hindrance to healthy financial management.



Speaking with host, Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show which airs on e.TV Ghana, she first spoke about the wasting of food which happens to be a thing in lots of homes these days.



“You’ll go to a lot of homes and when you see the amount of food that has been cooked for four people, you’ll think it’s food for ten. People will always say we’ll try and eat it but it’s not about trying to eat it. It’s the fact that you need to cook what will be sufficient for you,” she said.



Linda explained that cooking a lot and trying to finish it just because it has already been cooked is still food wastage because then, you are eating food that is supposed to be for tomorrow. She noted that families should know the right amount of food that each person eats and cook according to that number so that they have more to save for subsequent days.



She continued, “People also go to the market without a list and without a budget. So they see fresh tomatoes and decide to buy it just because it looks fresh without having any prior plans to buy tomatoes or even to use them.” This, she said, is also wastage and a huge setback to healthy financial management.”



“Water, for instance, is also wasted a lot. You’ll see people going to brush their teeth, they’ll have the water running and even forget about it.” Linda noted that when this happens, it is not just water that is flowing but money and resources going down the drain.



Apart from that, “go to people’s bins and see the amount of leftover food that is put in there. Mind you, these leftovers are important. Even Jesus, when He performed the miracle with the bread and fish, he said that put together all the leftovers and that nothing must go waste”.



According to the counsellor, this mindset of not letting anything go waste is the attitude and mindset that people should carry as men and women at home and by so doing, we will be able to save resources and in turn, save money as well. Saving resources in the home, on her accord, is a good start to managing finances properly in a home.