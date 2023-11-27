Fimfim collaborates with the Ghana National Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Boasiako’

Entertainment of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a groundbreaking collaboration that blends contemporary music with classical orchestration, Ace Ghanaian music producer and musician, Fimfim, born Isaac Adu Buxton, took to the stage alongside the prestigious Ghana National Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Boasiako’ off his recently released ‘Boasiko’ album in a remarkable fusion of musical genres.



The event, which took place on Friday, October 27, 2023, at the National Theatre, brought together music enthusiasts, aficionados, and fans of both classical and contemporary music for a mesmerizing experience that transcended boundaries and celebrated the diversity of Ghana's musical landscape.



Fimfim, known for his dynamic and innovative approach to music, brought his unique blend of Afrobeat, hip-hop, and rap to the stage, while the Ghana National Symphony Orchestra, celebrated for its classical prowess, provided the grandeur of orchestral accompaniment.



The result was a performance that seamlessly married the soulful sounds of the orchestra with the rhythmic energy of Fimfim's music, creating a symphony that resonated with the audience's hearts and souls.



Fimfim, a true pioneer in the Ghanaian music scene, expressed his vision for this collaboration. "I have always believed that music has the power to connect people across different worlds," he said. "Performing 'Bosiako' with the Ghana National Symphony Orchestra is a dream come true, and it's my way of bringing the magic of music to an even broader audience."



Fimfim's "BOASIAKO" emerges as a beacon of revival, promising to celebrate the genre's heritage while infusing it with Fimfim's signature ingenuity.



The self-produced "BOASIAKO" serves as a compelling sonic journey, taking listeners through a diverse tapestry of rhythms, melodies, and lyrical narratives. From pulsating beats that harken back to the genre's origins to contemporary sonic landscapes, the EP showcases Fimfim's mastery of both tradition and innovation.



The EP’s songs have titles like Hiplife Anthem, Sekyere Gyamase, Kokotako, Boasiako, Partymistic, Sister Aisha, and Moguo. Eugene Appiah, also known as Mollex, was the creative director.







To enhance the EP's diversity and cross-genre appeal, Fimfim collaborated with a curated selection of fellow artists and other great music minds like Edem, Strongman, Pure Akan, Kofi Mole, Tee Rhymes, Loretta Larbi, Kwame Fizzle ZyGee and Qora. This collaboration brings together the musical chemistry that makes the EP a standout release.