Filmmakers wanted to sleep with me – Bimbo Ademoye speaks on sex-for-role, exposes colleagues

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Bimbo Ademoye, an award-winning Nigerian actress, revealed that numerous film producers wanted to take advantage of her body, but she refused.



The actress revealed this during an interview with the Sun Newspaper on Sunday, June 18.



Bimbo added that many actors encounter problems once they break into the field, but in her case, everything got off to a good start.



She said that a senior colleague named Uduak Isong helped her by taking care of her so she could break into the Nigerian film industry.



Bimbo acknowledged that she had never exchanged roles for sexual connections with producers.



She entreated young women who wish to work in Nollywood to take care of their bodies and make sure that they never sleep with anyone in return for roles.



She said, “To be honest with you, everybody wanted to make use of the body. Everybody wanted me to play the sexy secretary or the girl that snatched someone’s husband, or the one that snatched the other person’s boyfriend. I can say that I have been very lucky.



"I came into the industry through Uduak Isong. I didn’t experience the issues of sleeping with producers because of roles, and I have never slept with anybody for that. She was more like a mother to me when I started.”