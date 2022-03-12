Filmmaker, Kuukua Eshun highlights her works with Wizkid, others

Movies of Saturday, 12 March 2022

Source: OneplayAfrica

Ghanaian Filmmaker, Kuukua Eshun, shares highlights of her beautiful career journey with the world in hopes that her story makes an impact on the younger generation of filmmakers.



Reminiscing her days as a sophomore, Kuukua narrates her undying desire to be in Hollywood someday, Kuukua Eshun sheds light on her background and how a young girl’s dream to be who she is now, seemed almost absurd then! A memory that gets triggered any time she attains a milestone in her journey.



As part of her journey, the celebrated Filmmaker made it known that, inner pauses to reflect has also been one of the propellers to her success. Apart from that, Kuukua’s unwavering faith in the power of her mind and willingness to achieve every goal is intriguing.



On the Oneplay Show with Tilly Akua Nipaa, the brain behind Wizkid’s Made in Lagos Deluxe Film spotlights some of her astounding career highlights to inspire all ladies to aim higher and to achieve more.



Finally, as part of Oneplay Woman’s International Women’s Day celebration, Kuukua sent a message to all women across the globe that:



“The most powerful thing you can have and you have that, is choice, the choice not to give up, the choice to keep going, the choice to choose who you want to be, how to live your life and what you want to be”