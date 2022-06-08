Fiifi Asiedu Mends, the young rising star of social media influencers

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At just 21 years old, Fiifi Asiedu Mends has grown over 180,000 followers on Twitter with his contribution and presence on the social media. He has used this advantage to help many brands gain access to diverse clientele as well as support projects that help the less privileged and aggrieved people in society.



The ‘Mempeasem President’, as he calls himself on Twitter under the handle @AsieduMends, was the co-initiator of the most trended Ghanaian campaign #FIXTHECOUNTRY. He has been featured on several traditional media and public forums to share and educate the youth on the importance of social media. However, the journey was fueled by his motivation to make money.



“At first my motive was to just come on Twitter, read tweets, and just go back. I got an idea from a friend around 2018 and he told me that when I get to a certain number of followers I can earn money from brands so I started pushing from 2018 and started main influencer campaigns in 2019,” Asiedu told GhanaWeb in an interview.



He realized his dream by earning a brand ambassadorial deal with Jumia Ghana. He has gone further to work with major brands and entertainment personalities including Sarkodie, King Promise, Kojo Cue, Donzy, Fameye, Okese 1, Amerado, Dj Vyrusky, Efya, and Cina Soul among others.



Asiedu Mends worked with Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere on their campaigns to seek medical aid for some needy Ghanaians. He also played a role on Darkovibes’ song J’Mapelle and Black Sherif’s Kwaku the Traveller which are making waves online.



“In 10 years, I want to have my own media firm/ marketing agency where we’ll be in charge of deals from brands. Also, to create a platform to train more people on why they need to be influencers and some benefits they can gain,” he told GhanaWeb.



Asiedu Mends would be 22 in August and the future for him is now.