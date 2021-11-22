You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 22Article 1406755

Entertainment of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fetish priests in Ngleshie Amanfrom under my authority - Rev. Danso Abbeam

Rev. Ampomah Danso has been enstooled as Nkosuohene at Ngleshie Amanfrom play videoRev. Ampomah Danso has been enstooled as Nkosuohene at Ngleshie Amanfrom

Rev. Danso Abbeam enstooled as Nkosuohene

Preacher details his role as sub-chief

Pastor sees nothing wrong with preachers becoming chiefs

Reverend Danso Abbeam, leader of God's Solution Centre has revealed that all fetish priests and deities who operate in Ngleshie Amanfrom are under his authority.

According to the preacher who doubles as the Development Chief of Ngleshie Amanfrom, he wields the power as a sub-chief to overseer their activities.

He added that permission must be sought before certain traditional rites can be carried out in the community.

"All the fetish priests in my area are under me. All the gods have the chief as their head. The chief has more power than the fetish priest. Therefore when you compare a chief to a diety it means you are rendering him powerless."

He furthered: "All the deities are under the rule of the chief, we see the idol worshippers as children. A fetish priest can not talk to me directly, they will have to first contact my Somankwaahene... the chief wields more power than the lesser god. Therefore I don't worship a deity, it is the other way round."

Speaking on the 'Aggressive Interview' with actor Kwaku Manu, he noted that chieftaincy has got nothing to do with idol worship adding that he doesn't perform certain customs and traditions like the pouring of liberation due to his position as a leader of God's ministry.

"In my case, I was enstooled as the Developmental Chief as an honour... it was my good deeds and contribution towards the community's development that caused the paramount chief to honour me in that order. As I sit here, I don't pour libation because I am a man of God," Rev Danso Abbeam stressed.


