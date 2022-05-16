Feminists attacked me for my ‘Shut up and bend over’ lyrics – Kidi

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Award winning artiste, Kidi has disclosed that he received a lot of backlash from a section of the public for his choice of words in his viral ‘Touch it’ song.



According to him, upon releasing the song, some feminists tagged his song as “derogatory and disrespectful” and urged citizens not to patronize the song.



The second verse of ‘Touch it’, which reads as “Shut up! And bend over. Let your bakka do the talking over…” angered some music lovers especially feminists.



Speaking in a Joy News interview, Kidi said “even on my social media, I used to get threats from feminists that this boy is disrespectful, nobody should pay attention to the song. People made articles that this song is derogatory, nobody should be listening to it…”



But he defended that his intentions were far from what such critics thought since “this song that I made was out of fun and when God says ego go, ego go.”



He indicated that he didn’t know that the lines in the song would be iconic or go viral during the composition stage.



The Lynx Entertainment signee won the top-most award at the just-ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) over the weekend, as the artiste of the year, in addition to four other awards.



Kidi beat competition from fellow label mate Kuami Eugene, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, King Promise, and Joe Mettle.



He also won the Album of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year and Best Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year.