Femi Otedola acquires €3million worth of yacht for his 60th birthday party

Popular Nigerian business mogul, Femi Otedola, has spent €3million on a yacht for his 60th birthday party which is scheduled to take place on the Mediterranean Sea.



According to reports, Mr. Otedola rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina Super yacht which costs €3million for three weeks.



The famous yacht is said to be owned by one of his childhood idols, the late Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.



In a video making rounds on the internet, Mr. Femi Otedola was seen inspecting the venue with his daughters; Cuppy, Temi, and Teniola ahead of the event scheduled for Friday, November 4, 2022.



Mr. Eazi, Temi’s fiancé was also present at the inspection.



