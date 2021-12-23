Female fashion trends that took over 2021

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Back in the day, fashion trends were determined by runways and fashion magazines.



But nowadays, fashion lovers pick their inspiration from the emergence of social media and celebrities showcasing their style.



Interestingly, some of these current styles were borrowed from the 80s and the 90s by mimicking the patterns of those seasons.



From maxi dresses to scarfs, here are some top fashion trends adopted in 2021



Color blocking









Many women most often just avoid the colour blocking trend to keep from making fashion mistakes.



However, considering that fashion loves boldness, creativity and experiments, so some went the extra mile.



The main motive behind the colour blocking trend is to combine different colours of fashion pieces to form an outfit.



You can simply create an outfit with two shades of the same colour or go wilder and try three or more eye-popping shades of different colours.





Boyfriend jeans





These pair of jeans are trending hard!

From your favourite celebrity to the ordinary fashion lover, many have swapped the fully-fitted skinny jeans with the boyfriend jeans.



It is mostly worn either with a crop top, T-shirt or a body-grabbing blouse. It can be styled with a pair of heels or sneakers.





Maxi dress







These particular dresses have been in vogue for decades, and once again, it is back as one of the top summer fashion trends of 2021.

Maxi dresses though chic can become a disaster if not properly styled.





Bell-cut trousers







The 70’s fashion trend somewhat kicked outfitted trousers (Skinny jeans) in 2020 and still remained on the trends in 2021.



Interestingly, it appears these particular pairs of denim have over time climbed to the rank of indispensable fashion.



The bell-bottom silhouette is often high-waisted and flared at the bottom. It can be dressed up with a silk blouse, or made more casual with a simple knitted jumper.





Babita dress





This particular cute dress has been worn by most ladies in 2021.

Maybe it’s as a result of how it flatters and defines one’s body shape.



The Babita dress is a stunning mini for parties especially. It features a lace-up between the legs and often on the thigh. It can be dressed down with trainers or up with heels.



Sunglasses







Stylish and luxurious sunglasses became popular among a lot of ladies particularly in 2021.



The sunglasses market exploded into stylish shapes that combined refreshing new details with old classics.



Talk of the Channel, Gucci, Prada, Christian Dior’s, these expensive pieces were rocked by celebrities and regular people all-alike despite the price.





Small handbags







Is bigger actually better? It will be a ‘no’ for a lot of fashionistas in 2021 who have come to embrace the ‘small handbag’ trend.



Regardless of the occasion, little handbags have been the real deal this year.





Crocs







Crocs has definitely been a ‘must have’ with regards to 2021 fashion trends. Crocs, although unisex, have been spotted on the feet of most female influencers and celebrities who simply just want to have that cosy breezy feel.



Biker shorts











This trend became a fashion craze in 2020 and it has made another appearance in the 2021 outfit trends list.



Biker shorts can be worn with an oversize blazer and heels for a polished look.

It can be layered under a slip dress that’s gathered or even tucked in just enough to reveal one’s body shape.



Some people on the other hand believe that bike shorts are a staple piece for cycling.





Scarves











In 2021, fashion influencers supplemented their outfit with scarfs, particularly wide scarves with long tassels.

Casual and chic at the same time, scarves were worn by both men and women.





Corset dress











Corset tops and dresses are the latest fashion trend, particularly on social media.

Throughout 2021, more celebrities fully embraced the look by taking to Instagram to show off their styles.