Female celebrities who went completely bald

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

These female celebrities were bald for these reasons



Female celebrities who transformed their looks through haircuts



Female celebrities cause a stir online with bald haircuts



Whether it is for a role or just for fun, these fearless Ghanaian female celebrities did not hesitate to chop it all off.



A woman's hair usually ties into her femininity and as such, a woman with bald or closely shaved hair may draw undue attention and funny stares.



For some women, shaving their hair is a symbol of dominance while for others, it is about being sick and tired of all the extensions and chemicals they introduce in their hair.



Also in other instances, shaving a woman’s hair completely could symbolize a new beginning, but whatever the reason, the act somewhat draws interesting interpretations in Ghana.



This is because according to tradition, shaving off a woman’s hair aside from the fun aspect has cultural and religious significance.



With regards to women who go bald for movie roles, they mostly do it to fit the role they have been asked to play.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian female celebrities who have gone bald for various reasons:



Afia Schwarzenegger







In some parts of Ghana, the shaving of a person’s hair is a sign of bereavement, particularly mourning the death of a husband or a family relative.



Perhaps, that necessitated the decision of Afia Schwarzenegger, who is currently mourning the death of her father, to go completely bald.



Emelia Brobbey











In November 2020, Emelia Brobbey debuted a bald look on social media in what seemed like a ‘behind the scenes’ shot.



In one of the many pictures that flooded social media, Emelia posed with some colleagues beside a car while dressed like a househelp carrying a jute bag.



Although Emelia Brobbey at that time did not confirm that the pictures were indeed for a movie role, fans projected that indeed it was. Perhaps it was due to her costume.



Nana Ama Mcbrown

















In a bid to get into character, Nana Ama Mcbrown completely shaved her hair to feature in a movie titled ‘Atemuo’ sometime in 2013.



“I wanted to make the movie look real so I shaved all my hair. It was my first time going completely bald in a movie and I have not regretted it at all because ultimately the movie turned out exactly how I wanted and I know when people watch it they would understand why I did it. Yes, the money was very good but I did not shave for the money. I shaved my hair because I wanted the film to be as real as possible. I wouldn’t mind going bald again if the storyline and the money involved are good,” she stated in an interview with TV3 at that time.



Nana Ama Mcbrown has since maintained a short haircut.