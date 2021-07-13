Female Ghanaian celebrities ‘cheapen’ themselves for Nigerians – Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Wendy Shay has accused Ghanaians of being overly fond of foreigners more than their kinsmen. Giving an example of such behaviour, she insinuated that top Ghanaian celebrities, especially women, stoop low to date amateur musicians from Nigeria.



Speaking on Peace FM, Wendy Shay described this as a wanton behaviour that should not be entertained or started in the first place. She said:



“On the issue of Ghanaians being solicitous towards foreigners that I raised earlier, I realized that you won’t see a big Ghanaian artiste dating a Nigerian artiste. But then, a Nigerian underground artiste can come and date our big top stars, especially women. Yes, it is something that I have observed.”



According to Wendy Shay, after these unknown Nigerian artists frolic with our big stars, they get the hype to launch their careers. Although she was insisting on her findings, Wendy Shay refused to give names to back her statement.



“It's a personal observation, and it worries me as a female in the industry. It pains me that top-top stars, not only musicians, will be dating underground Nigerian artists. But we can’t go and date their top stars. Like Shatta Wale dating Tiwa Savage, I haven’t seen some before.”



Conversation in the studio during the interview suggested Yvonne Nelson may be in Wendy Shay’s category.