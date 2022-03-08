Fella celebrates second wedding anniversary with Medikal

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Actress Fella Makafui has told the world how loved she is to have settled with rapper Medikal.



The two tied the nuptial knot two years ago in a ceremony that was attended by many after few years of dating.



The marriage was marred by controversy especially because Medikal had jilted Deborah Vanessa not long prior.



Celebrating two years in marriage, Fella Makafui indicated that Medikal has made her feel how butterflies in her tummy feels like.



“Happy 2 Years Anniversary to us my love..Thank you for always reminding me what butterflies feel like !! May God continue to bless our marriage with love and laughter!! Je t’aime.”



The two are blessed with a daughter who they have named Island.