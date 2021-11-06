Fella Makafui warns bullies to stay away from her family

Entertainment of Saturday, 6 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Fella Makafui rants on Instagram story



• She warns social media bullies to stay away from persons close to her



• She says some people are the reason celebrities don’t check their messengers



Actress Fella Makafui has angrily directed warnings at critics attacking her husband and daughter.



The actress married to rapper Medikal shared her frustrations on her Instagram page.



She stated: “Listen, I am a very jovial and lovely soul but never come to my dm to disrespect my husband, my daughter or anyone close to me !!' I will not tolerate any form of disrespect!! I won't take it kindly with you !!”



Fella Makafui also attributed the reason some celebrities don’t check their dm’s is as a result of the negative and gossips they have to read every time and warned bullies not to shift their negativity to her direction.



“Some of you are the reason why public figures don't check their DMs!! Don't come to this side with that!!”



Medikal who was arrested by the Ghana police reportedly brandished a gun on social media.



He was arraigned and charged on Friday, October 22, 2021, after trial. The Accra court remanded him in custody for five days but is currently on bail.



