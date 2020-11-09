Entertainment of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Fella Makafui sprays bundles of cash on Sista Afia at her plush birthday party

Musician Sista Afia

Mrs Precious Frimpong better known as Fella Makafui, has shown off her wealth at the star-studded birthday party of musician Sista Afia.



In a new video sighted by Zionfelix.net on Instagram, Fella Makafui who seemed excited to be celebrating with the birthday girl, was seen blowing cash.



As the fun was building up at the enclosed area at Oasis Lounge, Fella Makafui brought out a bundle of GHC5 notes and started spraying it on the birthday celebrant.



Sista Afia, as the money started raining on her, decided to enjoy the moment and began twerking for the attendees.



Sista Afia turned a year older on November 8, 2020, and marked the day with an exclusive birthday bash which saw many people in attendance.



The party was graced by the likes of Ibrah1, Keche, Tima Kumkum and a host of other popular and big names in the Ghana entertainment industry.





