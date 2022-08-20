Fella Makafui marks 27th birthday with superficially attractive pictures

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui, has marked her 27th birthday with eye candy images of her dressed in black mesh leggings that capture her curves.



Fella kicked started the day with amazing pictures announcing her big day with a caption that accompanied her posts.



“It has been an amazing journey and it's only going to get better as I grow older. I celebrate the gift of life and I pray for good health, wisdom and strength. Happy birthday to me. Happy 27,” she shared on her Instagram page on August 20, 2022.



The mother of one didn't leave the room for any mediocre post as she donned a dark brown sleeveless top she matched with her mesh leggings with sleek makeup and straight hair extension.



Meanwhile, many birthday wishes keep pouring under her post the artiste's wife shared from some celebrities and netizens.



Among the list were Afia Schwarzenegger, Berla Mundi, Gloria Sarfo, Cookie T, Tracey Boakye, and Tasha of BBNaija fame among other stars.



In the meantime, Medikal’s wish hasn't been spotted on her wife's social media page as some social media users have insinuated that the artiste currently in America will pull a surprise for his wife before the end of the day.















