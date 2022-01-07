You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 07Article 1439530

Fella Makafui announces decision to pay fees of over 50 students this year

Award-winning Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur Fella Makafui has announced that she has plans of paying the school fees of close to a hundred students this year.

The mother of one further mentioned that there is a plan to also extend a helping hand to schools that are unable to complete projects due to financial constraints.

In a tweet she shared, she mentioned her team and herself came to this conclusion after a series of meetings.

‘My team and I are working on paying at least 50 -100 students fees and other schools needs this year for some pupils !! We will also help some schools with their ongoing projects and all .. @i_am_richiie,’ Fella’s tweet reads.