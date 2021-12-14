Fella Makafui and Medikal step out in style for date night

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fella Makafui rocks nude bodycon dress



What Fella Makafui and Medikal wore for a date night



The Frimpongs jam in their car during date night



Fans and followers on social media have been screaming 'couple goals' in reaction to the latest photos from Ghana's power couple, Medikal and Fella Makafui.



The actress and businesswoman, Mrs Precious Frimpong, on Monday shared photos of the outfit she wore during a date night with her husband, Samuel Adu Frimpong, professionally known as Medikal.



Fella paired her nude bodycon dress with a 3 inches black heel and a black Gucci handbag.



The mother of one did not over accessorize, she complemented her look with a silver watch and a diamond bracelet.



Fella Makafui looked like a 'bag of money' with her 8 inches bob wig and her flawless makeup. She nailed her look!



Medikal who has proven to have a taste in Gucci designs also dripped in a side bag and sneakers from the Italian luxury fashion house.



The award-winning rapper wore a black and white pants and an all-black hoodie for the date with his lady.



The two entertainment personalities back in March 2020 tied the knot in a customary wedding. They have been blessed with a 2-year-old daughter, Island Frimpong. Their recently constructed 4-bedroom luxury apartment was dedicated to their first child.



Chack out the photos below:















