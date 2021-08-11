Felix De Solo out with 'Sunrise Reggae Medley'

Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: Skbeatz Records, Contributor

Ghanaian talented bass guitarist who is now a Gospel Artiste, Felix De Solo, has released a new medley, "Sunrise Reggae Medley".



Felix Oppong Marfo, popularly known as Felix De Solo, is one of the skilled bass guitarists in Ghana who doubles as a Gospel Sensation.



He recently released "Be Magnified", his latest, which sought to reverence God for all His goodness and mercy, until he dropped this new marvellous reggae medley.



The Vibrant Gospel Artiste only seeks to impact lives with his talent and giftings.



Three old gospel songs inspire Felix De Solo's reggae medley. According to him, he produced this soul-inspiring medley out of these songs.



Kumasi-based sound engineer Danny Sarp produced the track.



The official music video was filmed and directed by 'Built By King'.







