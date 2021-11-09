Feli Nuna represents Ghana on Audiomack Africa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

After making a significant impact on the international stage, Afrobeats has become a world major genre, second only to hip-hop.



Feli Nuna, a talented Ghanaian singer signed to the Off Da Ground record label, has taken Ghana to the international stage once more.



The well-known singer and performer have been nominated for Afroboss Spotlight on Audiomack Africa, along with other African artists.



This compilation was created by international Disc Jockey DJ Edu of the various talents from across Africa who have helped to make Afrobeats a global phenomenon.



Feli Nuna is known in real-life as Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah is a Ghanaian rapper, singer, songwriter, director, and producer.



An alumna of Coke Studio Africa 2016, she is known in Ghana for a number of singles including; ‘I Like Am’, ‘Lose Control’, ‘Afro Magic’, ‘Dream’, and ‘Azumah’. She has worked with Pappy Kojo, Stonebwoy, and Kuami Eugene, and performed at international events including the Yaws Fashion Show in the Gambia and the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China. Her first single released under Off Da Ground was "Wanted" as she has followed up with her latest “Anadwo”.