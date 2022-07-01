Feli Nuna hints on collaboration with Sarkodie

Music of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: Micheal Acolatse

Speaking with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM's Day Break Hitz, she was questioned on when she will be having a collaboration with rapper Sarkodie.



A collaboration with the BET winner is in the works, according to the 'Towel' hitmaker, as she prepares for her EP.



She went on to say that her EP, which is amazing and has some great features, should be out in six months.



Feli Nuna released her 'Towel' song on May 11, 2022, which was produced by Shawerz Ebiem and filmed and directed by R.Dee.



Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about taking care of oneself. Self-care is defined as an individual’s, family’s, or community’s ability to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in stress-relieving activities.



Feli Nuna, real name Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, has performed on major stages throughout Ghana, including the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4styte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many more.