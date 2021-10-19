Feigned attack: IGP not laughing at your expensive joke – Samini to Shatta Wale

• Samini slams Shatta Wale for spreading fake news



• Shatta Wale apologises to fans, father



• Police launches investigations into alleged attack on Shatta Wale



Reggae/Dancehall musician Samini has poked fun at Shatta Wale after the latter faked a gun attack, Monday.



The police, Monday evening, announced it has launched investigations into the alleged attack on Shatta Wale after reports spread like an inferno that the musician had been shot at East Legon and was receiving medical attention at an unknown hospital.



Media reports said the incident was confirmed by Shatta Wale’s personal assistant, Nana Dhope, who claimed the musician managed to escape after he was ambushed and shot.



“On hearing the news, the police have launched an investigation into the matter including making contacts with some of his close friends and family members and all of them claim not to have knowledge of his whereabouts or the alleged incident”, the police said in a statement.



“A team has visited the house of Shatta Wale and he cannot be found there”, the statement added.



Shatta Wale has however said he feigned the attack, citing a death prophecy as his reason for pulling the stunt. He claimed in a Facebook post that his life was threatened by the doom prophecy, hence the decision to prank.



“If my life can be threatened and there is no law to take actions on that then I guess I will do what is right in the eyes of God”, Shatta Wale noted. "Yes, my life is in danger and am on the run till this country shows me there are LAWS."



The development has courted public outrage, with people calling on the police to prosecute Shatta Wale for spreading false news and causing fear and panic.



Commenting on the issue, Samini described the gun attack drama as an expensive joke. He slammed Shatta Wale for the constant exhibition of recklessness.





Chirman @shattawalegh go crack expensive joke but the current #igp is not laffin ???? ... now the matter chop hot and gangsters are on the run ???????????? Accra is #burning ???????????? .. ok I stop I stop ???????????????????????????????????????????? Bandana ne gyimiiii di3 ooooo d333bida smh.